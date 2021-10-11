(BIVN) – There were 113 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday, down from the 218 reported on Sunday. There were 18 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 34 cases reported the day before.

Four (4) deaths with COVID-19 were reported statewide on Monday.

Health officials are currently monitoring 588 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days at 4.7%. There has been a 14-day average of 33 new cases per day on the Big Island.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are nine (9) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Four (4) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 114 cases

96740 (Kona) – 120 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 21 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 24 cases

96749 (Puna) – 63 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 20 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 86 cases

96750 (Kona) – 19 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 17 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.

“Mahalo for your efforts in helping control the spread of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island,” said the Hawai’i County Civil Defense in a radio message. “Through your efforts of following the preventive measures and getting vaccinated our numbers are trending downward.”

County officials say the next community test and vaccination clinic will be on Tuesday in North Kona at the Old Kona Airport Pavillion from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,080,371 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 69.6% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 77.9% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 65% has completed vaccination.