(BIVN) – There were 97 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday. There were 28 new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 40 identified the day before.

Health officials are currently monitoring 409 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is up to 4.2%, the highest percentage in the State of Hawaiʻi. There has been a 14-day average of 29 new cases per day on the Big Island.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are eleven (11) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Two (2) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 106 cases

96740 (Kona) – 93 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 11 cases

96719 (Hawi) – 13 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 13 cases

96749 (Puna) – 31 cases

96760 (Puna) – 16 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 15 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 37 cases

96750 (Kona) – 11 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 12 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,146,244 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 70.9% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 79.4% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 66% has completed vaccination.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says testing is taking place today (Monday, Oct. 25) at the following sites:

Hilo: (vaccination and testing) Afook Chinen Civic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(vaccination and testing) Afook Chinen Civic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. North Kohala: (testing) Kamehameha Park from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

(testing) Kamehameha Park from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. South Kohala: (testing) Waimea District Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Thank you for doing your part to bring Coronavirus numbers down on Hawaii Island,” a civil defense message stated on Sunday. “Please know that the threat continues as we have new cases daily, and we must continue the efforts to keep Hawaii Safe. It remains important that we follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and limiting gathering sizes to no more than 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.”