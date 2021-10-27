(BIVN) – There were 184 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, up from the 74 cases reported on Tuesday. There were 31 new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 19 identified the day before. One (1) new death with COVID-19 was reported statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 413 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is 4.0%. There has been a 14-day average of 28 new cases per day on the Big Island.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are ten (10) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Two (2) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 102 cases

96740 (Kona) – 90 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 12 cases

96719 (Hawi) – 14 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 15 cases

96749 (Puna) – 32 cases

96760 (Puna) – 18 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 20 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 38 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 13 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says community testing for COVID-19 will take place Wednesday afternoon in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,156,765 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 71.0% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 79.7% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 66% has completed vaccination.