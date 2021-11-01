(BIVN) – With COVID-19 cases on the Big Island on a downward trend, Hawaiʻi County is today reopening County gymnasiums and community centers.

The Department of Parks and Recreation announced the November 1st reopenings in a news release issued at the end of last week. The department added that it is also “working toward reopening its senior centers, senior congregate meal sites, and senior classes in January 2022.”

“As case numbers continue to decline, we believe that it is time to begin our return to normalcy by getting our community back into our gyms and recreations facilities,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “We know that active lifestyles contribute to a healthier immune system and can greatly improve our chances against the virus, and we are excited to be able to get folks back to the activities they love most, safely. In addition, we are encouraging organizations to apply for exemptions so that spectators may be allowed to enjoy from the stands.”

From the County news release: