PUNA, Hawaiʻi - Police are seeking information regarding the theft of several bee hives from a farm on Opukahaia Street.
(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi police are investigating the theft of several bee hives from a farm in Kea‘au.
Police the hives were removed from a farm on Opukahaia Street in Kea‘au between Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, and Tuesday, November 2.
The hives are valued at $22,000.
From the Hawaiʻi police:
Agricultural theft is a serious crime that has tremendous negative impacts on local farmers. Hawai‘i Police Department is committed to pursuing those who commit these crimes.
Police ask anyone with any information about this case to call Officer Jason Lin at (808) 965-2716 or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
PUNA, Hawaiʻi - Police are seeking information regarding the theft of several bee hives from a farm on Opukahaia Street.
(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi police are investigating the theft of several bee hives from a farm in Kea‘au.
Police the hives were removed from a farm on Opukahaia Street in Kea‘au between Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, and Tuesday, November 2.
The hives are valued at $22,000.
From the Hawaiʻi police: