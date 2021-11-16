(BIVN) – Honored island artists and farmers featured in the Donkey Mill Art Center’s “Kona People” Exhibit were announced in a Tuesday news release.

From the Donkey Mill Art Center:

The essence of farming and the “salt of the earth” farmers who work the ʻaina have been captured through explorations in portraiture by island artists and are the focus of a curated exhibit titled, “Kona People,” now on display at the Donkey Mill Art Center.

Valerie Corcoran, president of the Kona Coffee Cultural Art Festival, and Hawaiʻi Island artist, Gerald Walsh III were invited to judge the exhibit pieces and awards were presented to – in the words of the judges – “works of art that stood out and spoke the most powerfully to us.”

“Capturing the life and story of Kona’s farmers through artistic representation is no easy task,” commented Gerald Walsh. “It takes understanding, time, and genuine love to embody the spirit of such individuals.”

Available for viewing through December 18, 2021, the portraits reflect a variety of methods and media, from oil paintings to digital media and drawings, to capture the farmers, the ʻaina and their work.

The winning portraits are:

1st Place – Artist Adare with a portrait of Wilfred Y. Yamasawa, 2021, created from soot, charcoal, and coffee resin.

2nd Place – Artist William Wingert with Portraits of Rainoldo and Esperanza, created with conte on paper and pastel on paper.

3rd Place – Artist Mary Lovein’s Portrait of Norman Sakata, a pixel painted digital artwork.

Honorable Mentions – Brandon Reis’ Installation of Portraits of Angelica & Dr. Richard Stevens, a photographic print, and artist Virginia Small’s Moriah’s World, oil on canvas.

This exhibition and accompanying programs are made possible by the support of the Kona Coffee Cultural Festival, the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s CHANGE Grant, and a Biennium Grant of the Hawai`i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts.