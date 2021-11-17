(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi announced the release of $365,283,752 for Capital Improvement Projects statewide, including several on Hawaiʻi island.

“We’re excited about the prospect of building back a better, more sustainable Hawaiʻi. To properly support our keiki and communities, it is vital to maintain and keep building on previous efforts of advancing our state’s infrastructure,” said Governor Ige in a news release. “Some of the funding will go toward constructing new residential lots for DHHL homestead leases, enhancing existing facilities like Wahiawā General Hospital, Nānākale Public Library, and Kahului Airport, and improving public schools by building additional classrooms and sports fields statewide stretching from Waipahu High to Molokaʻi High.”

Hawaiʻi Island Projects

$500,000 for design for a new East Hawaiʻi Historic Preservation Center in Hilo , Hawaiʻi. Total project cost: $3 million. Estimated completion date: December 2022.

$700,000 to finance land and design for the rehabilitation of the Hakalau Stream Bridge on Hawaiʻi Belt Road on Hawaiʻi. Total project cost: $3.5 million. Estimated completion date: July 2024.

$150,000 for the Hawaiʻi Island Chamber of Commerce's Portuguese cultural and educational facility in Hilo. Total project cost: $1.2 million. Estimated completion date: September 2024.

$80,000 to acquire and install a new bulk fuel storage tank for biodiesel fuel for the Division of Forestry and Wildlife Baseyard in Hilo, Hawaiʻi. Total project cost: $80,000. Estimated completion date: July 2022.

$700,000 to finance the demolition of a warehouse and clearing of related environmental hazards at the Kamuela Vacuum Cooling Plant on Hawaiʻi Island. Total project cost: $2.45 million. Estimated completion date: December 2022.

$2 million to finance design and construction for improvements at Kaʻū High and Pāhala Elementary School to comply with current ADA standards, and another $39,000 to replace the school cafeteria's existing chill box and freezer.

$800,000 for improvements at Keaʻau High School to comply with current ADA standards. Estimated completion date: February 2023.

$11,127,945 for the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands for the construction of residential lots for Laʻiʻōpua Village 4 Subdivision, Phase 2 – Hema in Kealakehe. Total project cost: $13,887,249. Estimated completion date: February 2023.

$550,000 for plans to update the Hawaii Public Housing Authority's master plan for the redevelopment of Lanakila Homes in Hilo to include contaminated soil mitigation, Complete Streets and Multi-Modal Transportation Plan elements, and evaluation of mixed-use development and infrastructure needs. Estimated completion date: November 2023.

$1.2 million to finance construction to upgrade the electrical and telecommunication systems at Waimea Middle Public Conversion Charter School. Total project cost: $3.519 million. Estimated completion date: August 2025. Another $300,000 will finance design for improvements at Waimea Middle Public Conversion Charter School to comply with current ADA standards.

Statewide Projects

$2,050,000 has been released to finance land, design, and construction for ADA and pedestrian improvements at various locations, statewide.

$19,720,000 is being provided to fund for various projects in Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety facilities.

$25 million will provide a cash infusion into the Dwelling Unit Revolving Fund to finance construction of affordable housing projects. Another $50 million will finance construction of affordable housing projects in neighbor island counties with a population of less than 500,000, which includes Hawaiʻi County.

$4,340,000 has been released to finance land, design and construction for the Highway Safety Improvement Program.

$8 million has been released to finance additional construction for major pavement improvements statewide.

$2.5 million has been released to address rockfall and flood mitigation projects that pose imminent danger or hazardous conditions, and another $3.7 million for additional planning for scour evaluations of existing bridges, statewide.

$450,000 has been released to provide funds for plans for multiple transit-oriented development projects in neighbor island counties, statewide.