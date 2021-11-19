(BIVN) – There were 206 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, down from the 226 cases reported on Thursday. There were 42 new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 57 reported the day before. Six (6) deaths with COVID-19 were reported, statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 315 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is 2.1%. There has been a 14-day average of 19 new cases per day on the Big Island.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are five (5) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Only (1) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases (Hilo). Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 101 cases

96740 (Kona) – 44 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 13 cases

96749 (Puna) – 36 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 46 cases

Today’s scheduled Community Test & Vaccination Clinics, from the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

A community test clinic in Puna at the Pahoa District Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

at the Pahoa District Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. A community test clinic in North Kona at the Old Airport Pavilion from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,311,008 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 72.3% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 84.8% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 68% has completed vaccination.