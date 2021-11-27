(BIVN) – There were 135 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, up from the 27 cases reported on Friday. There were 23 new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 2 cases that were reported the day before.

Health officials are currently monitoring 245 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is 2.3%. There has been a 14-day average of 13 new cases per day on the Big Island.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are eight (8) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. There are no longer any zip code areas showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 47 cases

96740 (Kona) – 39 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 11 cases

96704 (South Kona) – 13 cases

96777 (Pahala) – 11 cases

96749 (Puna) – 23 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 14 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 41 cases

“Thank you for doing your part to bring Coronavirus numbers down on Hawaii Island,” said the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in a Saturday radio message. “Please know that the threat continues as we have new cases daily. As we gather for the holidays, we must continue the efforts to keep Hawaii Safe. It remains important that we follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, getting tested and seeking medical attention if you are sick or feel you have been exposed. Early treatment will result in less sever symptoms.”

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,333,865 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 72.5% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 85.4% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 68% has completed vaccination.