(BIVN) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for parts of Hawaiʻi island, and a High Wind Warning has been posted for Big Island summits.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says the tops of Maunakea and Mauna Loa could see north winds of 50 to 60 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, until 6 p.m. HST this evening.

“Winds this strong can blow away unsecured objects and make it difficult to drive, especially for high profile vehicles,” forecasters said.

The access road to the summit of Maunakea is closed to the public at the Visitor Information Station at the 9,200 foot level, rangers report, “due black ice on the roadways, high humidity, below freezing temperatures and increasing winds.” Rangers say they will continue to monitor road and weather conditions.

Meanwhile, North and South Kohala are under a Wind Advisory until 6 p.m. Monday evening. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts around 55 mph are expected.

Due to the Wind Advisory, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense urges residents to take the following precautions: