(BIVN) – Various severe weather advisories remain in effect for Hawaiʻi island on Monday, as the effects of a Kona low continue to be felt across the State.

A Flood Watch is in place for the entire State, through Tuesday afternoon. From the National Weather Service in Honolulu:

Periods of heavy rainfall will continue across the Hawaiian Islands as a kona low west of Kauai pulls up deep tropical moisture over the state. A large band of heavy showers associated with this low will slowly drift westward affecting all islands through Tuesday afternoon. Additional rainfall totals in the 5 to 10 inch range are expected with locally higher amounts possible.

The Blizzard Warning for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa has been downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are forecast.

The High Surf Warning for north-facing shores has been downgraded to a High Surf Advisory. Large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet are possible. “The large swell combined with high astronomical tides may produce elevated runup along north facing shores through the day,” forecasters said.

Due to weather conditions, all Hawaiʻi County beach parks will remain closed today, officials said.

A Brown Water Advisory has also been issued for the island of Hawai‘i. “Recent heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters,” the State Department of Health reported. “The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris. Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.”

Due to the Flood Watch and Wind and Surf Advisories, the Hawai’i County Civil Defense said the following are in effect:

All Residents in flood prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions.

Major roads are open, but be prepared for sudden road closures, possible landslides, downed trees, and utility disruptions.

Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around don’t drown.

If lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

You are encouraged to suspend all non-essential outdoor activity and travel until conditions improve.

Due to power outages, the Department of Water Supplies requests residents and businesses in North and South Kona Districts initiate water conservation efforts through Tuesday.

Civil Defense will begin Damage Assessments on Tuesday. If you sustained damage due to this storm, please call Civil Defense at 935-0031 or go to the Civil Defense website to make a damage report.

Due to inundation and debris along shorelines, all County beach parks will remain closed though today.

“County, State, and Utility crews are responding to calls for downed utility lines and for assistance,” the Civil Defense message said. “Please be patient, as impacts are still occurring and service crews are limited.”