(BIVN) – There were 143 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, up from the 72 cases reported on Wednesday. There were thirteen (13) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island today, up from the eight (8) cases reported the day before. One (1) death with COVID-19 was reported today, statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 148 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is 1.8%. There has been a 14-day average of 11 new cases per day on the Big Island.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are five (5) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. There are no longer any zip code areas showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 16 cases

96740 (Kona) – 29 cases

96777 (Pahala) – 16 cases

96749 (Puna) – 15 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 17 cases

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,396,106 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 72.4% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 77.9% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 64% has completed vaccination.