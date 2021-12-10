(BIVN) – The eruption of Kīlauea volcano continues at the summit, with lava emerging from a single vent in the western wall of Halemaʻumaʻu crater.

Activity has been continuous following the recent pause that lasted a few days, although scientists say it decreased slightly Wednesday evening with summit deflation, but increased around midnight with summit inflation. The most recent measurement of sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rates on December 9, 2021, was approximately 3,500 tonnes per day.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Friday, Dec. 10:

Lava continues to erupt from a single vent in the western wall of Halemaʻumaʻu crater, supplying lava into the lava lake that is contained within the western portion of the crater. Spattering continues within a small lava pond at the vent, and sporadic ooze-outs of lava are present along the solidified lake margins. The lake has seen a total increase of about 65 meters (213 ft) since lava emerged on September 29. The total erupted volume since the beginning of the eruption was estimated to be about 30 million cubic meters (7.8 billion gallons) on November 16.

Scientists point out that currently, “active lava is visible from two public visitor overlooks in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park: a site along the trail between Kīlauea Overlook and Uēkahuna can see the southeastern edge of the lava lake, and a section of the Keanakāko‘i Overlook can see the eruptive vent.”