(BIVN) – There were 214 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, up from the 150 cases reported on Monday. There were twenty-three (23) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island today, up from the ten (10) reported the day before.

Health officials are currently monitoring 165 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is up to 2.2%. There has been a 14-day average of 12 new cases per day on the Big Island.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are four (4) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. There are no longer any zip code areas showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 31 cases

96740 (Kona) – 31 cases

96749 (Puna) – 12 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 17 cases

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,432,410 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 73.1% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 78.4% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 20.5% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 65% has completed vaccination.