(BIVN) – There were 961 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, up from the 707 cases reported on Tuesday. There were twenty-one (21) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island today, down from the nine (9) cases reported the day before.

Health officials are currently monitoring 251 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is at 2.7%. There has been a 14-day average of 20 new cases per day on the Big Island. On Oʻahu, where 866 new cases were identified on Wednesday, there is now a high test positivity rate of 9.6%.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are six (6) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with one of those areas (Hilo) showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 70 cases

96740 (Kona) – 43 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 13 cases

96738 (South Kohala) – 11 cases

96749 (Puna) – 19 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 20 cases

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,488,817 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 73.7% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 79.1% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 23.0% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 66% has now completed vaccination.