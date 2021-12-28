(BIVN) – The Big Island is going back to a ten person limit on indoor gatherings, as COVID-19 surges statewide.

On Monday, Hawaiʻi County Managing Director Lee Lord – acting on behalf of Mayor Mitch Roth, who contracted a case of COVID-19 and is under mandatory quarantine – signed the Second Amended COVID-19 Emergency Rule No.19. The amended rule reduces the indoor gathering limit to ten, down from 25. The County says the amendment makes no other changes to the emergency rules.

“We know people are going to gather to celebrate the New Year, and we want to ensure that if they do, that they do so outdoors, where it’s safe,” said Mayor Mitch Roth in a Tuesday news release. “The new variant is extremely transmissible and is spreading quickly. The science says that outdoor gatherings are much safer than indoors, and we would like to encourage all of our residents to adhere to the new limits. We don’t want to roll back any other restrictions, and the only way for us to ensure that we don’t have to is by doing what’s in the best interest of everyone in our community – mask up, distance when possible, and stay home if you feel sick.”

The rule states that a social gathering includes banquets, barbecues, concerts, fairs, festivals, funerals, luau, parades, parties, picnics, and weddings.

The social gathering rule does not apply to:

Federal, state and county government operations and functions;

Educational, adult and childcare facilities wit adequate and active supervision and monitoring, enforcement capabilities, and established emergency response protocols;

Businesses, operations, and activities (…);

Park operations and functions (…)

The latest amended rule takes effect immediately and will continue through January 28th, unless extended or rescinded.