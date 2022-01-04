(BIVN) – There were 1,592 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, down from the 3,044 cases reported on Monday. Of that number, 120 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the record 359 reported the day before.

176 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, reported Lieutenant Governor Josh Green on Tuesday, 72 of whom are vaccinated. The number hospitalized is “down 16 from yesterday, at least partially due to it being a big discharge day,” Green tweeted.

Lt. Gov. Green also noted that 10% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Hawaiʻi are in the ICU, compared to 20% during the previous surge.

Hawaiʻi County says 18 are hospitalized with COVID-19 today on the Big Island.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,935 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is up to 15.2%. There has been a 14-day average of 205 new cases per day on the Big Island. On Oʻahu, where 1,231 new cases were reported today, there is a high test positivity rate of 19.4%.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now eighteen (18) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with seven (7) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo has recorded over 700 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 736 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 14 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 26 cases

96773* (North Hilo) – 24 cases

96727 (Honokaʻa) – 53 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 37 cases

96719 (Hawi) – 11 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 115 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 54 cases

96740 (Kona) – 269 cases

96725 (Holualoa) – 16 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 19 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 29 cases

96772 (Naʻalehu) – 20 cases

96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 199 cases

96760 (Kurtistown) – 18 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 48 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 117 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said that testing will be available today in Hilo at the Afook Chinen Civic from 12 noon until 7 p.m.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,556,976 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 74.4% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 80% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 25.9% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 66% has completed vaccination.