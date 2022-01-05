(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kilauea volcano has resumed.

“At approximately 4:00 a.m. this morning, January 5, lava erupting from the west vent ended a 3-day-long pause,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote in a Wednesday update. “All recent lava activity has been confined to the crater, and there are no indications of activity migrating elsewhere on Kīlauea.”

From the USGS summit observations:

Summit tiltmeters began recording decreased rates of inflation from about 3:00 p.m. yesterday afternoon, January 4, until the eruption resumed this morning. Volcanic tremor associated with the eruption – as recorded by nearby seismometers – began at approximately 3:40 a.m. this morning. Earthquake activity in the summit region remains below background level. A sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate of approximately 5,000 tonnes per day was measured on December 28, 2021 in the summit region while the lava lake was very active.

Scientists say the surface of the lava lake is active again, with several overflows onto older lake crust.

No unusual activity has been noted in the Kīlauea East Rift Zone.