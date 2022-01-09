(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has cancelled the High Surf Warning for West Hawaiʻi shores, and issued a High Surf Advisory in its place.

“A large northwest swell has peaked and will drop below warning level by Monday morning,” forecasters wrote on Sunday evening. “A new, larger swell will arrive Monday night and push surf above the warning level again for the north and west facing shores of Kauai to Maui. Surf for the west facing shores of the Big Island should remain at advisory levels.”

Surf heights along west facing shores from North Kohala to Kaʻū could reach 8 to 10 feet. The advisory is expected to be in place until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Larger surf is expected for the other Hawaiian islands, where a High Surf Warning remains in effect. From the National Weather Service:

Surf heights along north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui will range from 20 to 25 feet early tonight, lowering into the 15 to 20 feet range by Monday morning. Surf along north facing shores will rise again Monday night to 20 to 30 feet. Surf heights along west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai will range from 15 to 20 feet early tonight, lowering to 10 to 14 feet by Monday morning. Surf along west facing shores will rise again Monday night to 16 to 22 feet.

Surf will briefly drop below warning levels on Monday, but will rise above warning levels Monday night, forecasters said.