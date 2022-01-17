This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period. Note the test positivity rate for the same time period is no longer available. The Hawai‘i Department of Health, overwhelmed by the high number of new cases, says it can no ascertain positivity rates. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 254 New Cases On Big Island
HAWAIʻI - Health officials are currently monitoring 4,448 active cases on Hawaiʻi island, where a 14-day average of 314 new cases per day has been recorded.
(BIVN) – There were 4,700 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday, up from the 3,878 cases reported on Sunday. Of that number, 254 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 585 cases reported the day before.
Health officials are currently monitoring 4,448 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 314 new cases per day on the Big Island. The test positivity rate for the same time period is no longer available, as the Health Department has been overwhelmed by the recent high case counts.
The number of hospitalizations with COVID-19 on the Big Island has remained the same – 42 – the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported on Sunday.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with fifteen (15) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo has recorded over 1,200 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 1,253 cases
96781 (Papaikou) – 48 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 62 cases
96773* (North Hilo) – 53 cases
96776 (Paʻauilo) – 34 cases
96727 (Honokaʻa) – 111 cases
96755 (Kapaʻau) – 84 cases
96719 (Hawi) – 37 cases
96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 275 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 145 cases
96740 (Kona) – 885 cases
96725 (Holualoa) – 60 cases
96750 (Kealakekua) – 87 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 92 cases
96737 (Ocean View) – 26 cases
96772 (Naʻalehu) – 40 cases
96777 (Pahala) – 34 cases
96785 (Volcano) – 32 cases
96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 487 cases
96760 (Kurtistown) – 57 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 139 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 323 cases
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,641,397 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.2% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 81% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 30% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.
