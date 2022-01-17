(BIVN) – There were 4,700 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday, up from the 3,878 cases reported on Sunday. Of that number, 254 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 585 cases reported the day before.

Health officials are currently monitoring 4,448 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 314 new cases per day on the Big Island. The test positivity rate for the same time period is no longer available, as the Health Department has been overwhelmed by the recent high case counts.

The number of hospitalizations with COVID-19 on the Big Island has remained the same – 42 – the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported on Sunday.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with fifteen (15) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo has recorded over 1,200 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 1,253 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 48 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 62 cases

96773* (North Hilo) – 53 cases

96776 (Paʻauilo) – 34 cases

96727 (Honokaʻa) – 111 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 84 cases

96719 (Hawi) – 37 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 275 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 145 cases

96740 (Kona) – 885 cases

96725 (Holualoa) – 60 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 87 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 92 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 26 cases

96772 (Naʻalehu) – 40 cases

96777 (Pahala) – 34 cases

96785 (Volcano) – 32 cases

96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 487 cases

96760 (Kurtistown) – 57 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 139 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 323 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,641,397 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.2% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 81% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 30% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.