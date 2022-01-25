(BIVN) – A magnitude 4.7 earthquake located offshore Maui shook Hawaiʻi early Tuesday morning.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued the following information statement following the event:

The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) recorded a magnitude-4.7 earthquake located offshore of the island of Maui on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 12:51 a.m., HST.

The earthquake was centered about 10 km (6 miles) north-northeast of Wailua, on the island of Maui, at a depth of 41 km (25 miles) below sea level. A map showing its location is posted on the HVO website. More details are available at the National Earthquake Information Center website.

Weak to light shaking, with a maximum instrumental intensity of IV on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, and has been reported widely across Maui and as far away as the islands of Hawai‘i and Oʻahu. At that intensity, no damage to buildings or structures is expected. The USGS “Did you feel it?” service received over 475 felt reports within the first hour of the earthquake.

According to HVO Scientist-in-Charge, Ken Hon, the earthquake had no observable impact on Hawaii’s active volcanoes. “This earthquake was located off the coast of Maui at a depth indicative of oceanic plate bending due to the weight of the islands. This is a common source for earthquakes in this area and is not related to volcanic activity. Webcams and other data streams show no impact on Mauna Loa or Kīlauea.”

Please be aware that aftershocks are possible and may be felt. HVO continues to monitor Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes. The Alert Levels/Color Codes remain at WATCH/ORANGE for Kīlauea, ADVISORY/YELLOW for Mauna Loa, and NORMAL/GREEN for Haleakalā at this time.