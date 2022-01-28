Volcano Awareness Month 2022 Short Feature — Video throwbacks of the past decade on Kīlauea
VIDEO: USGS Summarizes Last Decade Of Kilauea Activity
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist Matt Patrick examines the changes at the summit and East Rift Zone over the last ten years.
USGS: “Emily Bryant, a geologist and field engineer visiting from the USGS Cascades Volcano Observatory, installs an upgraded webcam on the east rim of Halema‘uma‘u at the summit of Kīlauea. The active lava lake is in the western half of the crater, in the upper right portion of the photo. Bryant is here to help deploy and program instrumentation for network hardening, funded through the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019 (H.R. 2157) to support recovery and rebuilding activities in the wake of Kīlauea’s 2018 summit collapse and lower East Rift Zone eruption.” (USGS photo by M. Patrick)
(BIVN) – A new Volcano Awareness Month video features “throwbacks” of the past decade of eruptive activity on Kīlauea.
In the 23 minute video, USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist Matt Patrick shares “some of the highlights of the activity at Kīlauea over the past decade, including roiling lava lakes, fountaining fissures, ocean entries, and fast-moving lava flows.” The eruption continues as of today at the summit, in an off-and-on manner.
From the USGS:
The past ten years have seen historic changes on Kīlauea volcano, spanning from the summit, down the East Rift Zone, and to the coast. Throughout this time, USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologists have been documenting the activity with high-resolution video, which provides detail as to eruption processes or allows for comparison of long-term changes over time.
The video feature is presented as part of Volcano Awareness Month, “which is spearheaded by the USGS–Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, in cooperation with Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency, and the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo.”
