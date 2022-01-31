(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu on Monday issued a Wind Advisory for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa above 8,000 feet.

North to northeast winds of 45 to 55 mph with localized gusts to 65 mph were expected to impact the summits through 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“Winds this strong can make driving and walking difficult” and can “forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries,” forecasters said. “Consider postponing travel to the summits until conditions

improve. If you must travel to the summits, use extra caution walking and driving. Be careful opening or closing doors.”

The summit of Mauna Loa was closed to all hikers from Monday through Tuesday afternoon due to strong and damaging winds, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park announced.