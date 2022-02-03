(BIVN) – U.S. Representative Kaialiʻi Kahele (D-HI), a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee as well as an airline pilot, had the chance to question federal officials Wednesday concering the conflicts between the deployment of 5G technologies and the aviation industry.

Rep. Kahele participated in a House Aviation Subcommittee hearing, entitled “Finding the Right Frequency: 5G Deployment & Aviation Safety”. According to subcommittee chair Rick Larsen (D-WA), “the aviation industry has expressed concerns about 5G interference as far back as 2015 at the World Radio Conference,” and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, “the federal agency responsible for coordinating spectrum policy, failed to communicate the FAA concerns through the formalized FCC process.”

“If we look at what has happened, and we found ourselves in this absolutely ridiculous inexcusable situation,” commented Rep. Sam Graves (R-MO), “after knowing for years that there were challenges here, that there were issues here, and finding ourselves in a situation where at the very last minute their claims, cries, demands, what have you, to delay deployment in something that was entirely preventable” years before.

Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-OR) said that as the communications industry deploys more towers that end up “right in the flight path” there will “have to be some restrictions and agreements, because we cannot have conflicting industries. Having a dropped call is way less serious than having a dropped airplane out of the sky.”

Here a transcript from Rep. Kahele’s time during which he questioned Steve Dickson, the administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, who was a witness on the first panel during the hearing: