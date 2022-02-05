This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period. Note the test positivity rate for the same time period is no longer available. The Hawai‘i Department of Health, overwhelmed by the high number of new cases, says it can no ascertain positivity rates. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 192 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaiʻi Department of Health today reported 192 new cases on the Big Island, part of the 1,278 identified statewide.
(BIVN) – There were 1,278 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, up from the 1,192 cases reported on Friday. Of that number, 192 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 186 cases reported the day before.
On Friday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported 37 persons were hospitalized with COVID on the Big Island.
Health officials are currently monitoring 3,358 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 172 new cases per day on the Big Island. The test positivity rate for the same time period is no longer available at the county-level, as the Health Department has been overwhelmed by the recent high case counts. However, an “interim method” is being used to calculate the test positivity rate for the entire state, which is now at down to 8.9%.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with twelve (12) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Only Hilo has recorded over 800 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 833 cases
96781 (Papaikou) – 21 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 39 cases
96773* (North Hilo) – 41 cases
96776 (Paʻauilo) – 28 cases
96727 (Honokaʻa) – 140 cases
96755 (Kapaʻau) – 91 cases
96719 (Hawi) – 38 cases
96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 197 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 111 cases
96740 (Kona) – 550 cases
96725 (Holualoa) – 57 cases
96750 (Kealakekua) – 69 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 67 cases
96737 (Ocean View) – 28 cases
96772 (Naʻalehu) – 38 cases
96777 (Pahala) – 23 cases
96785 (Volcano) – 26 cases
96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 279 cases
96760 (Kurtistown) – 36 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 83 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 240 cases
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
The County of Hawaiʻi says community testing is scheduled for today (Saturday) at the following locations, all from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
Hilo at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium
North Kona at Old Kona Airport pavilion
Waimea at Waimea District Park
The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,734,242 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.0% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 82.2% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 35.3% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.
