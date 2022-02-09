(BIVN) – Hawai‘i Police Department School Resource Officer Murray Toledo was recently recognized for his work to alleviate school-related traffic congestion on Puainako Street.

After a snarled start of the new school year in September 2021, officials said they were working on plans to address traffic concerns on Puainako Street. “COVID-19 has everyone adjusting to minimize student exposure resulting in more families dropping off/picking up students,” said Ken Watanabe, Principal at Waiākea Elementary School.

“It has caused long lines clogging up Puainako Street,” noted Lisa Souza, Principal at Waiākea Intermediate School.

Officer Toledo is reported to have brought “stakeholders together from various county and state agencies to discuss the problem, develop a plan, and facilitate its implementation.”

From the Hawaiʻi Police: