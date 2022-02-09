HAWAIʻI POLICE: Officer Murray Toledo and James Sanborn of Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawai‘i
Officer Recognized For Help With Waiakea School Traffic Jams
by Big Island Video News
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Officer Murray Toledo received an Aloha Exchange Club award during a January ceremony at the Hilo police station.
(BIVN) – Hawai‘i Police Department School Resource Officer Murray Toledo was recently recognized for his work to alleviate school-related traffic congestion on Puainako Street.
After a snarled start of the new school year in September 2021, officials said they were working on plans to address traffic concerns on Puainako Street. “COVID-19 has everyone adjusting to minimize student exposure resulting in more families dropping off/picking up students,” said Ken Watanabe, Principal at Waiākea Elementary School.
“It has caused long lines clogging up Puainako Street,” noted Lisa Souza, Principal at Waiākea Intermediate School.
Officer Toledo is reported to have brought “stakeholders together from various county and state agencies to discuss the problem, develop a plan, and facilitate its implementation.”
From the Hawaiʻi Police:
A Hawai‘i Police Department School Resource Officer who proactively addressed a long-standing problem in his community was recently recognized as Officer of the Month for November 2021 by the Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawai‘i. Officer Murray Toledo, a 15-year-veteran of the department, received the award during a ceremony at the Hilo police station on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
As the School Resource Officer for Waiakea Intermediate School, Officer Toledo has first-hand knowledge of the traffic congestion that has plagued the campus for more than a decade. Officer Toledo took charge conducting traffic direction during the school’s drop-off and pick-up times, often taking the brunt of the drivers’ frustrations, enduring their yells and criticisms.
Recognizing that while his efforts in traffic direction were helping, a permanent solution was needed, Officer Toledo set about developing a short- and long-term plan to address the congestion.
He quickly got all the stakeholders together from various county and state agencies to discuss the problem, develop a plan, and facilitate its implementation. Through his perseverance, he overcame numerous unforeseen obstacles among the stakeholders. He worked hard to negotiate an amicable solution everyone could live with, creating a sense of cooperation between all entities.
Additionally, in order to ensure the completion of the project, he volunteered his own time to stripe and assist in paving for the project.
Officer Toledo’s hard work and his ability to bring people together to focus on a common goal resulted in the creation of new larger and improved parking areas plus upgraded drop-off and pick-up lanes for two schools, which has tremendously reduced traffic congestion and driver complaints. In all, the project only took three months.
In addition to his work on the school traffic issues, Officer Toledo was also lauded for his sincere concern for youth.
Every month the Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawai‘i honors a police officer in East Hawaii as their officer of the month. Officers are nominated by their supervisors from the police districts in Area I, including Hāmākua, North Hilo, South Hilo, and Puna, and a winner is selected. All officers selected for Officer of the Month are eligible to be selected as the Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawai‘i Officer of the Year.
