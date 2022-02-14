High Surf Advisory For West Facing Shores Of Hawaiʻi Island
HAWAIʻI - Forecasters say a new west-northwest swell will build through tonight, peaking at 7 to 10 ft. waves Tuesday through Wednesday, then slowly lower into Friday.
(BIVN) – National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory for west-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.
“A new west-northwest swell will build through tonight, peaking Tuesday through Wednesday, then slowly lower into Friday,” forecasters wrote on Monday evening. “The significant westerly component of this swell will result in high surf along west facing shores of the Big Island as well, potentially approaching warning level there Tuesday night.”
Surf is expected to build to 7 to 10 feet through Tuesday.
The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said the advisory will be posted from Limukoko Point in North Kohala to Kauna Point in Kaʻū, and added the following:
Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
Property owners in low coastal areas should prepare their property for high surf.
Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
