(BIVN) – There were 485 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, down from the 650 cases reported on Thursday. Of that number, 120 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 91 cases reported the day before.

On Friday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported 18 persons hospitalized with COVID on the Big Island, down from the 19 reported the day before.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,305 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 69 new cases per day on the Big Island, and the average test positivity rate for the same time period is 7.6%.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are nineteen (19) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with seven (7) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Only Hilo has recorded over 300 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 317 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 17 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 11 cases

96776 (Paʻauilo) – 13 cases

96727 (Honokaʻa) – 40 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 29 cases

96719 (Hawi) – 23 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 78 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 61 cases

96740 (Kona) – 235 cases

96725 (Holualoa) – 16 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 36 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 38 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 14 cases

96777 (Pahala) – 12 cases

96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 115 cases

96760 (Kurtistown) – 17 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 62 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 110 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

The County of Hawaiʻi says community testing is scheduled for today (Friday) at the following location:

North Kona at the Old Kona Airport Pavilion from 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Puna at Pāhoa District Park from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Community testing is also scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) at the following locations:

Hilo at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

South Kohala at Waimea District Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

North Kona at Old Kona Airport Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,773,024 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.7% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 82.8% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 36.8% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.