(BIVN) – The eruption within Halemaʻumaʻu crater at the summit of Kīlauea Volcano continued over the past 24 hours, although scientists reported a short pause in activity early this morning.

“Tremor at the summit has been gradually decreasing over the past 24 hours,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a Friday morning update. “Summit tilt was deflationary yesterday, and inflation initiated early this morning. All recent activity has been confined to the crater, and there are no indications of activity migrating elsewhere on Kīlauea.”

From this morning’s activity update: