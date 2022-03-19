(BIVN) – The boat ramp and parking lot of the North Kawaihae Small Boat Harbor will be closed for additional renovations scheduled to begin on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources said this latest phase of renovations will include demolition, grading and paving for the boat ramp and parking lot. The closures are expected to last for approximately 60 days.

“The boat ramp will remain open only for non-trailered vessels such as canoes and kayaks that can be walked to the boat ramp, but it will be closed for trailered vessels,” the DLNR wrote in a news release. “During the boat ramp and parking lot closure, users of North Kawaihae SBH may use the South Kawaihae SBH or Puako boat launch ramps and parking lots.”

A previous phase of renovation work was done in October 2021.