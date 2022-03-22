(BIVN) – House Bill 2024, proposing a new stewardship authority for Maunakea, received its first committee hearing in the Hawaiʻi State Senate on Tuesday.

The Senate Committee on Higher Education spent about two hours talking about the bill that has already passed through the State House. Committee members heard from those both for and against the bill.

As per the description of HB2024 HD1, the measure:

Establishes the Mauna a Wakea stewardship authority as the sole authority for management of state-managed lands on Mauna a Wakea. Requires the authority to develop a single plan that dictates the management of land uses; human activities, uses, and access; stewardship; education; research; disposition; and overall operations. Requires the authority to develop a framework to limit astronomy development on Mauna a Wakea. Allows the authority to prohibit certain commercial use and activities on Mauna a Wakea. Requires an application and fee for all recreational users of Mauna a Wakea. Establishes the Mauna a Wakea management special fund. Repeals the Mauna Kea lands management special fund. Appropriates funds. Effective 7/1/3000. (HD1)

The committee deferred its decision on the measure until Wednesday at noon.

HB 2024 has also been referred to the Senate Ways and Means Committee. A hearing date has not been set.