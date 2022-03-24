(BIVN) – A controversial bill seeking to establish a Mauna Kea Stewardship Authority as the sole authority for management of state lands on Mauna Kea is advancing in the State Senate.

On Wednesday, the Senate Committee on Higher Education voted to recommend House Bill 2024 be passed, with additional amendments. The committee was the first in the Senate to hold a hearing on the bill since it crossed over from the House.

From the committee report:

In 2021, the House of Representatives convened a working group to develop recommendations for a governance and management structure for Mauna Kea, pursuant to House Resolution No.33, House Draft 1, Regular Session of 2021. The Mauna Kea Working Group was tasked with the development of recommendations, elaborating on the findings of the Independent Evaluation of the Implementation of the Mauna Kea Comprehensive Management Plan, and determined a new governance and management structure for Mauna Kea that collaboratively engages with all stakeholders, particularly the Native Hawaiian community.

Despite the work completed by the Mauna Kea Working Group to address the management of the Mauna, your Committee notes that this measure, as drafted, may not allow a newly created authority to manage Mauna Kea, envisioned by the Mauna Kea Working Group, without financially overburdening the taxpayers. In addition, your Committee recognizes that the needs of the University of Hawaii’s astronomy program must also be met. To address the myriad of stakeholders regarding Mauna Kea, a gradual transition, transformation, and change in a sustainable way will require constant review and accountability to ensure effective management.

As the proposed Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority will be a new board, your Committee encourages the Authority to strive to be a financially self-sustaining body. As your Committee notes, mitigation of financially overburdening taxpayers is of utmost importance.

Your Committee also notes the concerns from the Department of the Attorney General and constituents regarding the race-based criteria for the proposed Mauna Kea Stewardship Authority membership and the usage of the name “Mauna a Wākea.” Creating selection criteria for board members based on race or ethnicity may pose legal challenges and inadvertently prohibit qualified candidates who are interested in serving on the Authority. To address the concerns of the Attorney General and community members, your Committee recommends the removal of race-based criteria in this measure and reverting all instances of “Mauna a Wākea” to “Mauna Kea”. Your Committee also recommends that the Senate committees whose purview are higher education and water and land lead the advise and consent hearings to confirm qualified community members to serve on the Authority.

To recognize the importance of science and astronomy research on Mauna Kea, your Committee notes that, to fulfill the University of Hawaii’s astronomy program needs, the University shall receive at least seven percent, and up to fifteen percent, of total viewing time at telescopes situated on Mauna Kea.

Finally, your Committee further notes the concerns regarding the membership of the University of Hawaii, Hilo Chancellor as an ex officio nonvoting member of the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority. As the University of Hawaii, Hilo Chancellor has been remotely working away from Hawaii since June 2021, your Committee raised concerns that the Chancellor may not fully understand the issues regarding the management of Mauna Kea or attend meetings that are vital to the Authority’s success. As the University of Hawaii, Hilo, will play a major role with the new Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority, it is imperative that the Chancellor be present to ensure the enactment of the Authority’s mission.