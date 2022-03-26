(BIVN) – An Environmental Impact Statement preparation notice has been published for a Keauhou Bay Management Plan.

Kamehameha Schools is seeking to “reorient uses at the bay and establish new place-based cultural education and revenue generating opportunities” on its 29-acres of Kona land. Under the plan, commercial activities will be “moved away from culturally sensitive areas to alleviate congestion and establish a new place-based cultural educational center.”

The plan also envisions the creation of a new “boutique resort on the resort-zoned plateau mauka of the bay.” Kamehameha Schools says the project will “enhance and encourage bayfront access for kamaʻāina and kupaʻāina, and promote high quality educational experiences for all.”

From the notice document:

Keauhou Bay is a small bay along the Kona Coast (Figure 1-1), traditionally known as a place of aliʻi residence and of pastimes such hōlua sledding and surfing. Keauhou Bay is perhaps most well known as the birth site and resuscitation site of Kauikeaouli Kaleiopapa Kuakamanolani Mahinalani Kalaninuiwaiakua Keaweaweʻulaokalani, also known as Kamehameha III, who was the son of Kamehameha ʻEkahi and Keōpūolani. Today, kama‘āina and visitors alike recognize the historical significance of Keauhou Bay relative to the birth of this significant Hawaiian leader while also enjoying the area as a popular ocean recreation and resort destination.

The Project is being organized into five primary Management Strategies:

Heritage Management Corridor

Reposition and develop commercial bayfront areas and appropriate density resort area

Reorient recreational and community use

Maintain and establish new place-based cultural educational areas

Manage vehicle, boat and pedestrian circulation and wayfinding

The project will require several State and County permits.

The 30-day public review and comment is underway. Comments are due by April 22, 2022. Officials say a virtual EIS Public Scoping meeting will be held via zoom on Monday, April 11, 2022.