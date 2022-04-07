(BIVN) – The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

The 53 to 47 vote makes Jackson, 51, the Supreme Court’s 116th justice and first Black woman to sit on its bench. The vote went along party lines, with Democrats in support. Three Republicans senators — Mitt Romney (Utah), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Susan Collins (Maine) — also voted to confirm.

U.S. Senators Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono, both Democrats from Hawaiʻi, issued statements following the vote.

“Judge Jackson has the legal expertise, record of fairness, and extensive experience – both professional and personal – that will make her an excellent addition to the Supreme Court,” said Sen. Schatz. “Throughout her years of public service, she has demonstrated a dedication to the Constitution, including a strong commitment to equal justice under the law. It’s a record that’s earned her praise and respect from legal experts across the country and my support. As the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, Judge Jackson has made history and will help the Court better reflect the diversity of our country. I’m proud to have voted for her confirmation.”

“Today is a historic day,” said Senator Hirono, who delivered remarks on the Senate floor in support of the nomination the day before the vote. “For the first time in our country’s history, an exceptionally qualified Black woman will serve on the Supreme Court—and the Court’s decisions will be better as a result. Judge Jackson is a brilliant legal mind without an ideological axe to grind, and it is no surprise that she has received broad support across the political spectrum and across the country. Throughout the hearings, Judge Jackson displayed the intellect, integrity, and temperament necessary in a Supreme Court Justice.”

“Judge Jackson being on the Supreme Court will send such a powerful message of perseverance to everyone in this country, but in particular, to Black women and girls,” said Sen. Hirono. “She will make an exceptional Justice and I was honored to vote confirm her to the Highest Court.”

In her Wednesday remarks, Sen. Hirono condemned Republicans in the Senate who refused to support Jackson’s nomination. The full text from her speech is below: