(BIVN) – Hoemana Canoe Club recently blessed a new outrigger canoe, courtesy The Waikoloa Foundation. From a foundation news release:

Today, members of Hoemana and The Waikoloa Foundation gathered at Spencer Beach Park for a blessing of their newest outrigger canoe, gifted by The Foundation in support of the club’s mission to strengthen the community through outrigger canoe paddling. The donation of the new canoe brings the club’s fleet to five total canoes for paddlers to use in training and racing.

In the ceremonial blessing led by Kumu Kaʻaumoana Kalama, the Hoemana canoe club members, their ʻohana and friends celebrated the newest addition. The club dubbed the new vessel Kumu Hou, meaning renewed purpose.

“We are deeply humbled and proud to support Hoemana’s mission and the tremendous work they are leading to uplift our community,” said Cary Boeddeker, Board Chair, The Waikoloa Foundation. “We are thrilled the club will be able to use this canoe to continue strengthening ties to culture and instilling a greater understanding of the ocean and its power.”

Committed to providing outrigger canoe racing training to youth and adults, Hoemana encourages its members to appreciate the art, culture, science and tradition of Hawaiian koa outrigger canoes. Hoemana is dedicated to reviving Hawaiian historical perspectives and cultural protocols related to paddling and outrigger canoes.

“The Waikoloa Foundation’s generosity will ensure we can expand upon the opportunities we provide to our community of paddlers,” said Ed Teixeira, President, Hoemana. “We’re grateful for their support and recognition of paddling’s importance to our culture and the many local families who are part of our ʻohana.”