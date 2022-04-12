(BIVN) – National Park Week will be celebrated at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park next week, starting with a fee-free Saturday on April 16. Park discovery events for families, Kahuku events, volunteer opportunities, and other programs will run through April 24.

The National Park Service is provides this rundown:

Fee-Free Day. Saturday, April 16 is a fee-free day to kick off National Park Week. Enjoy free entrance to all fee-charging national parks in the U.S. including Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. ‘Ohana “sPark Discovery Day.” Your ‘ohana (family) is invited to explore the park and #sParkDiscovery by participating in a fun trading card collection challenge. Start at the welcome tent near the bus parking area at Kīlauea Visitor Center where you will receive a map with directions to six activity stations located within the park. Five stations are located within a half mile of the visitor center, with one station in the Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association store, and one station in Kahuku. Each station features a fun game, craft, or activity for the ‘ohana to do together. Once an activity is complete, you will receive a trading card to color in. Collect five of the six cards and return to the welcome tent to receive a prize.

When: Saturday, April 16 (a fee-free day), from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Start at the welcome tent near the bus parking by Kīlauea Visitor Center, and Kahuku A Storybook Trail at Kahuku. Kahuku has a new self-guided storybook trail featuring Caren Lobel-Fried’s book, Legend of the Gourd (Kamahoi Press). This book is a magical re-telling of the story about the “Children of the Gourd” who live on the Kamāʻoa Plain in Kaʻū. Follow the storyboards along the trail to the top of Puʻu o Lokuana and read this beautifully illustrated tale along the way. At the top of the puʻu (hill), the panoramic view invites you to imagine the path of the gourd vine from Kamāʻoa to Kapuʻa. The storyboards are also translated into ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language). Free entrance.

When: Storybook Trail at Kahuku debuts during National Park Week, April 16 to 24. Kahuku is open Thursday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Puʻu o Lokuana Trail, Kahuku. The entrance is located near the 70.5 mile marker in Kaʻū, about an hour drive south of the main park entrance. Stewardship at the Summit. Volunteer to help remove invasive, non-native plant species that prevent native plants from growing in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, a World Heritage Site. Wear sturdy hiking shoes and long pants. Bring a hat, raingear, day pack, snacks and water. Gloves and tools are provided. Under 18? Parental or guardian accompaniment or written consent is required. Visit the park website for additional planning details.

When: Saturday, April 16 and Friday, April 22 at 8:45 a.m.

Where: Meet project leaders Paul and Jane Field at Kīlauea Visitor Center lānai