(BIVN) – A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for East Hawaiʻi.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch issued the advisory after Saturday’s heavy rains resulted in stormwater runoff entering coastal waters. A Flood Watch has been in effect all day, with an occasional Flood Advisory posted for the windward side of the Big Island.

“The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris,” the Clean Water Branch stated. “Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.”

As of Saturday evening, a Flood Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning remain in place for Hawaiʻi island.