FILE PHOTO: "Popular snorkeling spot commonly known as 'Two Step' is located just outside of the park at Hōnaunau Bay Boat Ramp." (NPS Photo)
Possible Drowning in Hōnaunau Bay Under Investigation
by Big Island Video News
HŌNAUNAU, Hawaiʻi - Police are actively investigating a possible drowning that occurred on Thursday afternoon at Hōnaunau Bay, also known as “Two Step”.
(BIVN) – Hawai‘i Island police say they are actively investigating a possible drowning that occurred at Hōnaunau Bay on Thursday afternoon, April 21, 2022.
The area, also known as “Two Step”, is next to – but outside of – the National Park Service’s Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park. It is also a popular snorkeling area.
From Hawaiʻi police:
Shortly after 2 p.m. police responded to Hōnaunau Bay after a Hawai‘i visitor reported finding the body of an unresponsive man floating approximately five yards offshore. The visitor pulled the man’s body from the water and instructed a bystander to call 911 while he administered CPR until Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel arrived on scene.
The 31-year-old unresponsive man was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 2:56 p.m.
Police say they have identified the man as a visitor from Washington State and are withholding the man’s identity pending notification of next of kin.
