Scientists conduct an annual Kīlauea microgravity survey. (USGS photo by A. Ellis)
Scientists Conduct Microgravity Survey On Kīlauea Volcano
USGS: “During a gravity survey, HVO scientists measure the relative strength of gravity (using a gravimeter, one of the small light-colored boxes in the center of the photo) between benchmarks. At each benchmark, the effects of elevation changes are corrected using high-precision vertical positions from kinematic Global Positioning System (using a GPS, on a tripod and antenna in the foreground of the photo).” (USGS photo by A. Ellis)
(BIVN) – Scientists recently conducted an annual microgravity survey on Kīlauea volcano.
This week, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory published a series of photos showing HVO scientists – along with visiting scientist from other volcano observatories – installing “new continuous, telemetered gravimeters” on the floor of Kīlauea caldera. The instruments will allow HVO to monitor changes in gravity real-time.
Gravimeters measure gravitation attraction and they help scientists detect subtle changes in gravity caused by magma movements, USGS says.
From a June 2016 USGS HVO Volcano Watch article:
USGS: “HVO scientists took GPS measurements at multiple locations on the floor of Kīlauea caldera during the recent gravity survey. By comparing the measurements made at these benchmarks with survey data from previous dates, HVO scientists can correct for any uplift or subsidence when estimating the change of mass from their gravity measurements. The results of this survey will be interesting given the activity at the summit of Kīlauea over the past several years.” (USGS photo by A. Ellis)
The changes recorded during the 2018 Kīlauea eruption and summit collapse were the largest gravity changes ever observed, scientists say.