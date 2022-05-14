(BIVN) – The first phase of the Kaʻū Water System Improvements for Hawaiian Home Lands began with a ceremonial groundbreaking in the Kamāʻoa Homestead on Friday.

From a Department of Hawaiian Home Lands news release:

Improvements by the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) to an existing County of Hawaiʻi Department of Water Supply system in Kaʻū will soon connect Pastoral homestead lessees in the Kamāʻoa Homestead to water service.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Friday, May 13, 2022, for the first phase of the project that will ultimately connect the newly built DHHL water storage and distribution system to DWS’ No. 108 system in Kaʻū, Hawaiʻi Island.

Phase 1 of the DHHL project, being developed by Isemoto Contracting Company, will include the installation of a new 100,000-gallon water reservoir to serve area Pastoral homestead lots awarded to native Hawaiians in the mid-1980s.

These lessees, part of the Department’s Acceleration Program, were awarded to native Hawaiians as raw land following a 1983 report by a Federal and State task force that recommended to the State of Hawaiʻi that DHHL should issue undeveloped raw land to native Hawaiians. The program’s effort was to accelerate the distribution of land to beneficiaries of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act. DHHL issued 2,629 leases of mostly raw land between 1984 and 1987 as part of the program.

Since the issuance of lots under the Acceleration Program, the Department has incrementally installed infrastructure as funding became available. DHHL has plans to complete infrastructure improvements for the remaining Acceleration Program lots on Molokaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island over the next three to five years.