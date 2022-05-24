(BIVN) – The summit eruption of Kīlauea Volcano continues, and scientists say current data indicate that the activity is likely to continue and remain contained to the Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory recently published several new photos and thermal images of the eruption.

From the Tuesday update by HVO:

Halemaʻumaʻu Lava Lake Observations: Eruption of lava from the Halemaʻumaʻu western vent into the active lava lake and onto the crater floor has continued over the past 24 hours. The active lava lake has shown continuous surface activity, with lake level remaining relatively high, with some minor fluctuations in level. Lava ooze-out activity continues with nearly continuous ooze-outs along the western and north-western edge of the lava lake. Overflight measurements on May 10, 2022 indicated that the crater floor had seen a total rise of about 106 meters (348 feet) and that 77 million cubic meters (20 billion gallons) of lava had been effused since the beginning of this eruption on September 29, 2021. Summit Observations: Summit tiltmeters show nearly flat tilt over the last 24 hours. A sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate of approximately 2,300 tonnes per day (t/d) was measured on May 22, 2022.