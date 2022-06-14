(BIVN) – The Miloli‘i Community Based Subsistence Fishing Area has been officially designated by the State of Hawaiʻi.

On June 9, the State Board of Land and Natural Resources adopted Hawai‘i Administrative Rules to designate the Miloli‘i CBSFA in South Kona. The designation becomes official once Governor David Ige signs off.

The CBSFA rules include:

Size and/or bag limits for pāku‘iku‘i, kole, uhu, opihi, and ula

Seasonal restrictions for kole, ‘ōpelu, ‘ū ‘ū, and uhu

No take of terminal males (blue) of the larger uhu species

No take of female ‘a‘ama with eggs

No take of ‘opihi kō‘ele

No commercial aquarium fishing

Specific gear and species restrictions within several sub-areas within the broader CBSFA boundary

From the Department of Land and Natural Resources:

The designation is intended to ensure abundant stocks of priority species and high-quality fishing now and in the future for residents and visitors to Miloli‘i and to reaffirm and perpetuate fishing practices that were customarily and traditionally exercised for Native Hawaiian subsistence, culture, or religion along the southwest coast of Hawai‘i Island. In 2005, Miloliʻi became the first permanent, legislatively designated CBSFA in Hawaiʻi. Following the numerous community-led public community workshops and meetings, the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) conducted statewide public scoping last December. In testimony before the land board, DAR Administrator Brian Neilson said, “The Miloliʻi CBSFA is an excellent example of the interweaving of traditional and modern scientific knowledge and improving DLNR’s and the community’s capacity to co-manage the State’s public trust resources.” The nearshore ecosystems of the South Kona coast of Hawaiʻi Island teemed with life and abundance which supported pockets of human settlements over the last 500 years. The fishing families of Miloliʻi have continued these traditions and refer to Miloliʻi as their icebox.