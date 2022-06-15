Big Island Video News

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Weekly Update: 803 Cases On Big Island

by Big Island Video News
on at

STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Reported COVID case counts over the last week in Hawaiʻi continue a downward trend compared to the week before.

(BIVN) – There were 7,199 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, down from the 8,033 reported last week. Of that number, 803 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 841 cases reported the week before.

The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was 15.3%, up from the 13.1% reported the week before.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are nineteen (19) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.

  • 96720 (Hilo) – 540 cases
  • 96749 (Keaʻau) – 164 cases
  • 96760 (Kurtistown) – 19 cases
  • 96771 (Puna mauka) – 58 cases
  • 96778 (Puna makai) – 134 cases
  • 96785 (Volcano) – 17 cases
  • 96737 (Ocean View) – 13 cases
  • 96704* (South Kona) – 29 cases
  • 96750 (Kealakekua) – 25 cases
  • 96725 (Hōlualoa) – 13 cases
  • 96740 (Kona) – 209 cases
  • 96738 (Waikoloa) – 58 cases
  • 96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 82 cases
  • 98755 (Kapaʻau) – 24 cases
  • 96727 (Hāmākua) – 40 cases
  • 96776 (Paʻauilo) – 11 cases
  • 96773* (Hakalau) – 17 cases
  • 96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 13 cases
  • 96781 (Papaikou) – 12 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.