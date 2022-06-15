(BIVN) – There were 7,199 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, down from the 8,033 reported last week. Of that number, 803 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 841 cases reported the week before.

The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was 15.3%, up from the 13.1% reported the week before.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are nineteen (19) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 540 cases

96749 (Keaʻau) – 164 cases

96760 (Kurtistown) – 19 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 58 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 134 cases

96785 (Volcano) – 17 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 13 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 29 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 25 cases

96725 (Hōlualoa) – 13 cases

96740 (Kona) – 209 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 58 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 82 cases

98755 (Kapaʻau) – 24 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 40 cases

96776 (Paʻauilo) – 11 cases

96773* (Hakalau) – 17 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 13 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 12 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.