(BIVN) – There is only one location, in Hilo, where Hawaiʻi island residents will be able to obtain firework permits before the 4th of July.

Hawaiʻi County Fire Chief Kazuo Todd has announced that firework permits are being issued today (Wednesday, June 29) through Monday, July 4 at the “TNT tent” at 381 E. Makaʻala Street in Hilo. Each permit costs $25 and will entitle the holder to purchase up to 5,000 individual firecrackers, fire officials say. Permits will be issued to persons 18 years of age or older and are non-transferable and non-refundable.

Permits are not required for novelties and paperless firecrackers, the fire department says.

Firecrackers with a valid permit, as well as consumer fireworks, are allowed to be set off from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 4th only.

“Please be advised that buying, selling, possessing, or setting off any Aerial Luminary Device such as Sky Lanterns and Hawaii Lanterns is unlawful,” the fire department stated. “Any person possessing any Aerial Luminary Device, who would like to dispose of it with amnesty, can contact the Fire Department at 932-2911.”

This year, there will be public firework displays at:

Hilo Bay at 8 p.m.

Aliʻi Drive in Kailua-Kona at 8 p.m.

Chief Todd reminds the public that it is illegal for anyone to:

1. Remove the powder or pyrotechnic contents from any firework;

2. Throw fireworks from a vehicle;

3. Set off any firework:

At any time not within the time period allowed;

Within 1,000 feet of any operating hospital, nursing home, home for the elderly, or animal hospital;

In or on any school building or property;

On any highway, alley, street, sidewalk, or other public way, in any park, or within 1,000 feet of a church during the periods when services are held.

4. It is also illegal for any person to offer for sale, sell, or give any firework to minors and for any minor to possess, sell, set off, ignite, or otherwise cause to explode any firework, except under the immediate supervision of an adult.

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department also asks everyone to do their part to prevent fires and injuries caused by fireworks:

Have a water hose connected to a water source or a fire extinguisher readily available.

Wet down surrounding brush prior to setting off firework if need be.

Children playing with fireworks shall be under adult supervision at all times — even the smallest firework can cause severe and sometimes fatal injuries.

Fireworks should be set off in a safe area away from dry grass, buildings, vehicles, and flammable materials. 5. Dispose of used fireworks properly by soaking them in water prior to disposal.

The Fire Department says it will be conducting a collection of unused and unwanted fireworks following the holiday. “Anyone interested in disposing of fireworks should call the Fire Prevention Bureau at 932-2911 for further information regarding the pick-up and drop-off locations,” fore officials said. “Please DO NOT drop off a firework at local fire stations.”

“For more information on purchasing firework permits, disposal of fireworks, or tips on the safe use of fireworks, please call the Fire Prevention Bureau at 932-2911,” the fire department said.