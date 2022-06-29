(BIVN) – There were 5,362 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, down from the 5,482 reported last week. Of that number, 578 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, nearly the same as the 579 cases reported the week before.

The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was 12.0%, down from the 13.4% reported the week before.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are fifteen (15) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 324 cases

96749 (Keaʻau) – 112 cases

96760 (Kurtistown) – 15 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 30 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 95 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 21 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 24 cases

96725 (Hōlualoa) – 18 cases

96740 (Kona) – 172 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 54 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 58 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 39 cases

96773* (Hakalau) – 17 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 15 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 14 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.