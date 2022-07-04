(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Parks and Recreation is holding this year’s Fourth of July celebrations in Hilo and Kailua-Kona. Officials provided this information on both events:

In Hilo: Beginning at 7 a.m., the “A Salute to Our Veterans” Hilo Bay 5K Run/Walk 2022 will take place at Liliʻuokalani Gardens. For more information or to register, visit www.ASaluteToOurVeterans.org or contact Mike or Pat Sauer at (808) 936-7611 or by email at runcoordinator@vfw3830aux.org From 10 a.m. through 3 p.m., the “Hot Rides Expo,” featuring vintage, classic and futuristic vehicles, will be held at the Hilo soccer fields (mauka fields). All show vehicles are welcome to participate at no charge and may roll in from 7:30 a.m. at the former gas station on the corner of Kamehameha Avenue and Pauahi Street. Show vehicles are encouraged to stay until 3 p.m. During the “Hot Rides Expo,” live music will feature The Ing Crowd, Just Us, OL’ School Band, Kachi Kachi Hawaiʻi, and Hot Potaytahs. Food trucks and children’s activities, including water slides and bounce houses, will be available at the Hilo Bayfront Soccer fields. At 8 p.m., the “Hilo Bay Blast” fireworks exhibition will begin with professional pyrotechnics set off from a barge moored in Hilo Bay. The Hawai‘i County Band will present a live accompaniment to the fireworks with a performance that begins at 7 p.m. at the Mo‘oheau Park bandstand. For those not near the bandstand, the fireworks display will be synchronized to patriotic music aired on KWXX.

In addition, the following information is provided for your planning efforts:

Lihiwai Street, from Keliʻipio Lane to the entrance of Isle’s parking lot, will be closed to vehicular traffic from Monday, July 4 at 2 a.m. through Tuesday, July 5 at 10 a.m.

Bayfront Highway, from Waiānuenue Avenue to Pauahi Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. on Monday, July 4. In addition, all gates along Mo‘oheau Park and the Hilo Bayfront Soccer fields will be open to allow pedestrian access to the Hilo Bay shoreline to view the fireworks exhibition.

All Hilo area parks will remain open until 9 p.m. on Monday, July 4 only. •

The area known as “Isles,” located across from Liliʻuokalani Gardens, has been designated the Kupuna viewing station. The Department of Parks and Recreation’s Elderly Activities Division will provide shuttle service from the Kamanā Senior Center, located at 127 Kamana Street. The shuttle to Isles will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the return shuttle will run from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Individuals 55 years and older wanting to use the shuttle service may contact Elderly Recreation Services at (808) 961-8710 for more information.

The County also provided this information on the events scheduled for Kona:

In Kailua-Kona: Presented in partnership with the Kailua-Kona Community Parade Association and Fireworks Committee, the Fourth of July parade along Kuakini Highway and Ali‘i Drive begins at 6 p.m. For the complete parade route and list of road closures that will be in effect from 5:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., visit paradesinkona.com At 8 p.m., the “A Salute to Our Hometown Heroes” fireworks exhibition will begin with professional pyrotechnics set off from a barge moored in Kailua Bay. For more information, visit paradesinkona.com County, state, and federal public safety agencies are working together to make our public Fourth of July events safe and enjoyable for everyone.

As a reminder, the following is provided for your information:

Personal fireworks, alcohol and tobacco use, and e-cigs are prohibited at all county and state parks.

Operation of UAVs/drones within 5 miles of the Hilo and Kona airports as well as within county and state parks is prohibited.

All marine vessels (including kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddle boards) operating at night must utilize navigation lights, and all persons on board must have personal floatation devices (PFDs).

A 600-foot safety zone will be set around the fireworks barges; unauthorized vessels shall NOT moor, drift, traverse or enter these restricted areas. State DOCARE officers will be assisting this event on sea and land.

The County news release added: