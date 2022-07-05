(BIVN) – University of Hawaiʻi researchers say humpback whales “may one day avoid Hawaiian waters due to climate change and rising greenhouse gasses”, according to a new paper published in Frontiers in Marine Science.

Three University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa graduate students were a part of the team of researchers: Hannah von Hammerstein and Renee Setter from the Department of Geography and Environment in the College of Social Sciences, and Martin van Aswegen from the Marine Mammal Research Program in the Institute for Marine Biology.

From the University of Hawaiʻi:

Humpback whales are known to migrate toward tropical coastal waters, such as Hawai‘i’s, where they give birth to their calves. These areas lay in regions with sea surface temperatures ranging between 21 and 28 degrees Celsius (approximately 70–82 degrees Fahrenheit), and the whales typically return to the same sites annually. According to von Hammerstein, Setter, van Aswegen and co-researchers from the Pacific Whale Foundation, anthropogenic climate change is warming the oceans at unprecedented rates. At the current pace, it is likely that some of these breeding grounds will heat up past the 21–28°C temperature range over the next century.

Using a statistical “delta downscaling” method to increase the resolution of global sea surface temperatures and track the critical 21–28°C isotherms (lines drawn on a map or chart joining points with the same temperature) that border humpback whale breeding grounds throughout the 21st century, research suggests two possible climate change scenarios: 1.) By 2100, in a worst case scenario with continuing high development and unabated carbon emissions, 67% of humpback whale breeding grounds will surpass the critical sea surface temperature of 28°C. 2.) In a “middle-of-the-road” scenario with global and international institutions working toward emission mitigation goals, that number would fall to 35% of breeding grounds.