(BIVN) – An Oregon man has died as a result of a possible downing in Kaunaoa Bay near the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel on Hawaiʻi island.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday (July 10) police responded to Kaunaoa Bay “after an unresponsive man was pulled from the water by lifeguards who began administering CPR.” The man was transported to the Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 11:54 a.m.

Police identified the man as 61-year-old John Mackenzie of Terrebonne, Oregon.

A coroner’s inquest has been initiated, officials say, and the investigation remains ongoing pending an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.