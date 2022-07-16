(BIVN) – As of 5 a.m. HST, Tropical Storm Darby was located about 190 miles southeast of Hilo, and heading west at 22 mph. The forecast track will bring the center of Darby south of the Big Island later today, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center reported.

Darby, already a “weak” tropical storm with sustained winds are near 45 mph, is expected to weaken into a post-tropical remnant low tonight before dissipating on Sunday, forecasters reported this morning.

“Darby is expected to produce localized storm total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches along portions of windward Big Island,” the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said. “These rains may cause minor flooding especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas.”

A Wind Advisory is also in effect “for the typically windy areas of Maui County and the Big Island, as well as the higher elevations summits through 6 p.m. this evening, as Darby makes its closest approach,” forecasters said.

A High Surf Warning and a High Surf Advisory is already posted for the Big Island.

The potential impact of Darby on the weekend weather is further detailed in this National Weather Service discussion posted at 3:54 a.m. HST: