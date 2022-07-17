(BIVN) – A Big Island resident with a history of travel to the mainland is one of the two latest identified cases of monkeypox in Hawaiʻi, brings the statewide total number of cases to eight.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says the second newly reported case is an Oʻahu resident. Connections to previously reported cases are under investigation, officials say.

“The risk to most Hawaiʻi residents remains low, but with the number of cases growing across the country, we expect to identify more cases in Hawaiʻi,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan in a news release. “We understand a fair amount about how monkeypox spreads—primarily through close, intimate contact. DOH continues to conduct case investigation, coordinate vaccination and treatment, and work with healthcare providers across the state.”

From the Department of Health: